Nigeria’s Interest In Tinubu’s Money Laundering Dwarfs Elon Musk – Plainsite

Based on traffic to PlainSite over the past week, Nigeria’s interest in Bola Tinubu’s money laundering past dwarfs global interest in Elon Musk.

Tinubu committed 5 crimes per the IRS CI affidavit:

1. Money laundering (18 U.S.C. § 1956)

2. Using funds from unlawful activity (18 U.S.C. § 1957)

3. Bank fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1344)

4. Failure to file tax returns (26 U.S.C. § 7203)

5. Lying to federal agents (18 U.S.C. § 1001)

Nigerian press should be asking where Mr. Tinubu found the nearly $4.5 million in funds to pay for the (at least) two Brooklyn condos. Habibat Tinubu is connected to two Delaware LLCs: WWOMD LLC and Oyinda LLC. (Why are these LLCs necessary?) If these investments were paid for…

…with funds derived from illegal activities (bribery, corruption, etc.) then Tinubu may have committed additional overt acts in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956 and 1957. Certainly these are legitimate questions for any public official, let alone a presidential candidate.

U.S. press, also take note: our legal protections are stronger than anywhere else on Earth. We can ask questions like these without fear of retribution (as in Nigeria) or bogus libel lawsuits (as in the U.K.).

So. Where does Tinubu’s money come from, and why the USDOJ free pass?



https://twitter.com/PlainSite/status/1548834575387742208

