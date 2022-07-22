Nigeria’s Unity Beyond 2023 Is My Priority – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the unity, security and prosperity of the country would matter most to him, beyond his days in office as President.

The President said this while speaking with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Buhari, who expressed delight that the party was on towards that eventuality, thanked the delegation “for the kind words on my role in processes leading to the emergence of our candidate, and his running mate, for the Presidential election in February, next year.

‘‘I want to thank you all for the roles you played in the build-up, first to our national convention earlier this year, and later, to the primary elections.

‘‘You were all of one mind, wanting the best for the Party, with the candidate emerging in a free and fair manner.

‘‘For us all, the cohesion and unity of the Party was the first priority, and ambition was second. I am glad that you all saw the larger picture, rather than narrow, self-serving interests.’’

Buhari recalled that when the presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was presented to him a couple of days ago, he had said he would reserve his comments till the handover ceremony on May 29, 2023, at the Eagle Square.

‘‘I still maintain that same position,’’ the President said, lauding party members for acknowledging the many virtues that qualify the Vice Presidential Candidate for the noble position.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed confidence that Shettima would not disappoint the party, and Nigerians at large.

He also commended the party for resolving to further mobilise more Nigerians, particularly youths, to register, and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), saying ‘‘It is the way to go.’’

The National Chairman of the party, the Chairman, the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and Shettima, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to the President for his exemplary leadership which had strengthened the party in the aftermath of the convention and primaries.

Adamu said: ‘‘Our main goal is to see the success of the APC in the forthcoming general elections. There’s no better parting gift than to ensure that the APC produces the next President.’’

Bagudu told the President that he had set a worthy precedence on internal democracy in political parties, saying: ‘‘Under pressure to dictate or suggest, you were determined that the democratic process should be given the opportunity to work and what we have seen is that democratic processes can produce very excellent results.

‘‘We have a Presidential Candidate and a running mate, whom we are all proud of.’’



https://dailytrust.com/nigerias-unity-beyond-2023-is-my-priority-buhari

