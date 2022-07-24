NIN Link: Airtel Camera Couldn’t Capture My Face Because Of My Eye – Man Cries (Pix)

@AirtelNigeria why is this

Good Morning beautiful people.

Today I went to Airtel Office to Link my Line with my NIN. After waiting for almost 2 hours to get to my turn, the customer service provider told me that the Camera cannot capture my face because it is eye programm, you blink both eyes before it takes your picture, tried talking to some other workers in that office but none of them gave me attention. I have to leave the office with sadness in my heart.

My question is why should a service provider program camera without having to consider persons like me.

I have never felt sad about my condition like I felt today.

Benteke

Chisom Orogwu



https://twitter.com/FavoriteIgboBoy/status/1549744578533724160?t=OzwQaoNSJsXO6_vyP4gA5A&s=08

