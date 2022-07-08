Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kaduna State command, Hafiz Rigim, on Thursday, said nine people lost their lives and 12 others were seriously injured in a fatal accident involving four vehicles, on Kaduna- Zaria road.

According to him, the accident happened on Thursday, at about 5.00 pm, along Rigachikun bridge a few minutes drive to the National Open University.

He said two DAF trailers, a Toyota bus as well as a Toyota Camry were involved in the accident, adding that the corpses of the nine passengers and the injured were taken to St. Gerald Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

He advised drivers and motorists to always abide by safety rules so as to save lives and property, adding that clearance of the obstructions caused by the accident was ongoing.

He further advised motorists and other road users going through the Kaduna-Zaria highway of ongoing road construction and diversions in Kawo, Ragachickun, Mararaban Jos, Birnin Yero and Jaji, of the accident for caution.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/07/nine-travellers-die-12-injured-in-kaduna-zaria-road-accident/

