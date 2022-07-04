No Baby Died In Our Facility — UPTH Management

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has denied the reports that over 19 babies died in the facility within a week following power outage in the hospital.

Sources had, weekend, alleged that a number of babies died in UPTH’s incubators because there was no electricity to run the medical equipment.

The source had also accused the management of the health facility of not being prudent in managing its resources to translate to excellence.

However, UPTH in a statement by its acting Public Relations Officer, Elabha Meni, denied the reports, noting that no baby died in the facility.

Menu in a statement, noted that UPTH was known for excellence and has maintained the standard, saying it was the best in medical practice within the region.

He said: “The University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, is a known centre for excellence, a citadel of training, research and healthcare delivery.

The University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital is an institution, where world’s best medical standards are practiced and maintained.”, which also has helped made the institution one of the best medical centers in the South-south and Nigeria at large.

However, it is quite saddening that certain persons try to tarnish the image of the hospital by spreading false messages and information that are inaccurate.



