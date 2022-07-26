No Bomb Explosion In Kogi Office, It Was A Plastic Bottle & Insecticide (Photo)

In the early hours of today, a false news was widely shared by media houses about a bomb explosion in Kogi government office. There was no photo nor witness report to back up claims.

The Commissioner for Police, Kogi state command has however debunked the story. The Kogi state government has also debunked the news

Read the press release from the Kogi state government below

KOGI STATE GOVERNMENT

PRESS RELEASE

NO BOMB EXPLOSION IN KOGI GOVERNMENT OFFICES

The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a false and misleading publication in the media platforms captioned: “Explosion Rocks Kogi Government Office”.

The government is miffed and views this publication as malicious, false, misleading and a calculated attempt to cause panic and undermine the already improved security situation in the state.

May we, at this point, state the true facts surrounding the incident that actually occurred earlier this morning of 26/07/2022 around the Ministry of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, opposite Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.

There was a distressing call to the police regarding an object that looked like an IED placed on the fence of the ministry of Local government and chieftaincy Affairs, opposite Mohammad Buhari Square, Lokoja.

The Bomb Disposal Unit at the Nigerian Police Force Command located a minute away from the scene was immediately deployed to the area.

On arrival they found out that it was a plastic Bottle and a Can of insecticide wrapped together with a power source to look like an IED. It was discovered to be a hoax and the object was removed by operatives of Bomb Disposal Unit.

However, there was no explosion around any government premises in Lokoja as reported by some media platforms.

The state government considers the publication as not only unprofessional but also believes it’s at variance with the ethics of the profession of journalism.

For the sake of emphasis, we would like to put the record straight that there was no bomb explosion whatsoever in Kogi Government House or offices in Lokoja metropolises.

The government commends the good people of Kogi for their unalloyed support given to the security agencies in the state and enjoins them to disregard false news as it is capable of causing palpable tension as well as instilling fear in the state while urging them to go about their normal businesses as there is no cause for alarm.

ONOGWU Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

26/07/2022



https://www.facebook.com/1065279265/posts/pfbid0QyZPSg5z2qBj2QbLgwv5UyqGu7ynEDZqDZF2AoSwGBUdtkVTv5EGzKFrqtwUK9QNl/?d=n

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7248093/explosion-rocks-kogi-government-office#115106284

