No Corps Members Raped In Akwa Ibom Attack – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has described as untrue reports that some 21 female corps members had been raped during an attack carried out on Wednesday “by thieves”.

The scheme confirmed that contrary to reports, “no bodily harm was meted on them, and no corps member was raped.”

The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of NYSC, Chinyere Ekwe, made the clarification in a statement obtained by journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

She said, “In the said story making the rounds, it was alleged that Gunmen attacked, raped, robbed and dispossessed Corps Members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

“To put the unfortunate incident in proper perspective, the State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Chinyere Ekwe in the company of the State Police Commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, visited the Corps Members for an on-the-spot assessment.

“While there, it was confirmed that 21 corps members occupy the said property. The interaction with the corps members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1 am this morning.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, laptops and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no corps member was raped.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we passionately appeal to the social media operators to exercise restraint and not trivialize such unfortunate incidents as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of corps members in the state would be dangerously affected.

“However, it is worthy of note that the State Commissioner of Police has assured the Corps Members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend the same to other Corps lodges.

“Accordingly, the State Coordinator has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape. She, therefore, urges the corps members in the State to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations.”



