Nobody Appointed Any Group To Speak For Christians In The North – Festus Keyamo

1. I am not aware that the Northern Christians within the APC family met anywhere to appoint spokespersons on their behalf. They will vote according to their individual conscience. Nobody has the authority to speak on behalf of every adherent of a particular faith within a party

2. Also & with the greatest respect, I am not aware that we have an official stratification of APC Northern Christians or Muslims in our great party. They are all APC members, simpliciter, and they registered as such into the party, not on the platforms of their different faiths



https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1553160829310230528?t=eyCD3m00xRbRS0VhLBtmmw&s=19

