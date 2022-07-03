Nollywood Actor & Airtel Ambassador, Chuks Chyke Celebrates Birthday With Cute Photos

*Nollywood Actor And Airtel Ambassador (Dr) Chuks Chyke Celebrates Birthday With Amazing Photos*

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Dr. Chuks Chyke has marked his birthday amidst cheers to happiness.

Dr. Chuks a brand ambassador of Airtel Nigeria has also flooded his social media pages with new photos to mark his birthday.

Industry players have also sent their heart felt felicitation messages to celebrate their colleague on his special day.

Dr. Chucks Chyke whose real name is Chukwuemeka Chibuikem Okoroafor had his first major movie break in 2000 when he was discovered by Nollywood’s trainers, Mr Ben and Henry Farouk Ike while in a rehearsal for a movie titled The Patriot in Aba.

The Abia born entertainer is a graduate of Economics from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria and also holds a Diploma in Acting.

He has featured in a number of Nollywood movies and TV series including, Where Lovers Meet, Bolaji, Weakness, My Lady, All My ldea, Grey, Strive, Broken, The Patriots, Breaking Secrets, Okoro ima nmi, The Kings Blood, Passion of the King, Soccer, When Love Dies, Spider, The Kingdom, Blueflames, Learning Curves, Covert Operations, As Crazy As It Gets, Silent Prejudice, and many more.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related