Nollywood Actor, Uche Odoputa Weds In The UK (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa is married, and he took to his Instagram handle to share photos from his wedding, which held in the United Kingdom, IGBERETV reports.

He thanked those who honored them on their big day and apologised for “somethings we didn’t do right.”

He wrote;

“My wife and I wants to say a very Big thank you to All that made Our day a success,We also know that there are somethings we didn’t do right..we are only but Human please forgive Us, Our guest from all over the world, our parents/family, our sponsor, all our vendors Etc ..you all are wonderful and we love You All.#NgUc22”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgB7B-Er7NT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

