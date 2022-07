Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has given birth to a second child. The actress shared the good news on her verified Instagram page.

Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgRYVR4Mq62/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related