North-East APC Group Begins Door-To-Door Campaign For Tinubu

The leadership of North-East All Progressive Congress Youth Stakeholders Forum announced that it has commenced a door-to-door and ward-to-ward consultation to drum up support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the forum, Haruna Sardauna, on Thursday evening at the APC Secretariat in Abuja.

Sardauna reiterated that the move was to express appreciation for Tinubu’s consideration of former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, for the vice presidential slot and to further sensitise their people on why APC remained relevant for continuity and consolidation.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after the official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

Shettima’s unveiling took place at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, amid a heavy presence of security operatives.

In attendance were party chieftains, members of the National Working Committee and leadership of the APC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Others were former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Governors Kayode Fayemi, Babagana Zulum, Atiku Bagudu and Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, the absence of South East political leaders and governors got many pondering whether it was a coincidence.

They include former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Minister of State for Education, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; former Minister of Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sardauna disclosed that people in the North East are prepared to vote APC in the 2023 election as a means of payback, adding the ruling party has drastically improved the security situation in the region.

He said, “We shall take our campaigns house to house, ward by ward and organize a sensitization programme on voters’ rights and power and why APC should remain relevant for continuity and consolidation and more.

“For Northeast to Support APC in 2023 Election is a payback, because APC has drastically improved the security situation of the region. People are no longer displaced but enjoying their resettlement to their various communities and enjoying freedom.

“The North-East APC Youth Stakeholders forum and other card-carrying members are totally committed to bringing all their political arsenals to make sure APC

emerges victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

https://punchng.com/north-east-apc-group-begins-door-to-door-campaign-for-tinubu/

