Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu Wadume Among Escapees After Kuje Prison Attack

Security sources in Abuja have disclosed that Taraba State kidnap kingpin and gunrunner, Hamisu Wadume, who was arrested and detained in connection with the killing of three Police IRT operatives in a special operation led by DCP Abba Kyari, is among the inmates that escaped during Tuesday night’s attack on Kuje Prison by terrorists.

It was gathered that Wadume has been in custody at Kuje prison since 2020, has not been found and was not among prisoners recaptured or those who voluntarily returned after the attack on the Kune Prison facility.

Hamisu Wadume was arrested by IRT operatives in Takum, Taraba State, for terrorising the people of the state with his criminal activities.

But the IRT operatives came under heavy fire by soldiers of 93 Battalion, Takum, in Taraba state, killing three police officers and one civilian staff.

The criminal gang claimed that the officers were not properly identified and that their vehicle had nothing to show they were policemen.

The soldiers, who also rescued Wadume from the IRT operatives, were said to have carried out the operations on the orders of their Commanding Officer.

After his rescue by the soldiers, Wadume took to his heels and escaped from Taraba State, eliciting public outrage.

He was later rearrested by the IRT operatives at Kano, brought to Abuja and charged to court, where he was remanded in prison custody.



https://newsdirect.ng/notorious-kidnap-kingpin-wadume-among-escapees-after-kuje-prison-attack/

