NYSC Official Slaps A Corper In Benue State, Sparks Protest (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1muImfcz9U

Protest erupts as NYSC official allegedly slapped a corps member at Wanunne camp, Benue State

https://www.facebook.com/273102863056662/posts/1947160038984261/?app=fbl

