NYSC Reacts As Police Arrest Corps Member For Electoral Misconduct

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday condemned an alleged act of electoral misconduct involving a corps member, Orji Nkenna, and some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State

NYSC made this condemnation in a statement by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun Police Command on Saturday said it arrested Nkenna, an INEC supervisor, and another, for being responsible for missing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, alleged that the accused and others at large, manipulated the collection of PVCs at their Local Government Collection office, in the Atakumosa West Local Government Area.

Megwa said it is rather unfortunate that Nkenna, who is one of the accused persons, could debase himself into such an atrocious act.

”We have also noted that the case is under investigation, and if found guilty, the law should be invoked accordingly.

”The NYSC, as a responsible youth-moulding organisation, hereby dissociates itself from such unpatriotic act of the culprits,” he said.

Megwa said the involvement of corps members in previous elections in the country was borne out of their track record of impeccable performances in several previous national assignments.

He added that the scheme was proud of all of them that stuck to the rules.

He also said all corps members, right from the orientation camps, were always sensitised by NYSC and INEC officials, to their roles during elections, including the statutory sanctions, in case they violated the electoral laws.

”Consequently, any corps member that engages himself in any form of electoral offence, must squarely face the wrath of the law, as stipulated in the electoral act.

”NYSC will continue to play its role of promoting the unity and integration of the country, as it has been doing in its almost 50 years of existence.

”With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the NYSC will not relent in consolidating the long-existing partnership with INEC, towards ensuring a free, fair, and credible election, to the delight of all Nigerians and the world at large,” he said.



