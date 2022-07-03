Obasanjo Turns Keke Rider, Picks Passengers

PHOTO STORY: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo drives a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to pick intra-city passengers in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday.

Obasanjo said that his action was informed by the desire to show the teeming youths that there were many opportunities to legitimately make a living in the country.

The former president added that his action was to further stress what he said earlier that with ‘Keke NAPEP’ business, which his government launched in November 2002, Nigerian youths could still be self-reliant.

https://www.facebook.com/194110890622942/posts/pfbid02LdAFpoAY7K21BzQDQnStn64zgGNoSCu9yCPbXSPLuPFjpBSQPtFTaWcTgcvwcjoQl/

