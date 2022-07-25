Obi Support Movement Takes Campaign To Katsina Streets (Pictures)

Obi Support Movement Grinds Katsina To A Halt As LP Awareness Takes Centre Stage (Photos)

Katsina State is pushing forward for the candidacy of the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, as the Obi Support Movement, (Katsina State Chapter) organized a big awareness campaign on the streets of Katsina on why Peter Obi is the best candidate to become Nigeria’s president.

They occupied key city landmarks, urging the people to come out to support Peter Obi, the LP candidate who had an excellent chance of succeeding President Buhari. As the parade of Obi volunteers marched ahead, Katsina’s principal roadways came to a halt.

It was a fantastic awareness campaign, with locals joining the canvassers in declaring that Nigeria truly needs a rebirth. See photos from the awareness campaign below…

– Smart Omo-Idemudia.

