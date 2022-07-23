Obi Won His Polling Unit, Atiku Lost His Polling Unit – Pictured (2019)

I watched the interview Atiku granted to the Arise news, Atiku was being over confidence and delusional. Obi has more electoral value than him by far. Even kwankwaso has more electoral value than him. Only a few politicians in Nigeria today than can move to an unknown party with his followers and rekindled it to become a major force.

Those people are Obi, kwankwaso and Buhari. No other person can do it. Atiku and Tinubu are only banking on already established structures of the party. When Atiku contested under ACN, how much votes did he garner?? Somebody that lost in his polling unit in 2019 to his buhari was mocking a serious force that polled millions of votes for him from his region. It was because of Obi Osibanjo lost in his own polling unit there in Lagos. if not because of southern votes obi polled for him, buhari would have messed him up in that election. Oya let’s see how he will perform in 2023 even with his PDP established structures without Obi.

