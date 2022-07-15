OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami, Gusau, Abdullahi Are Supporting Peter Obi – Sowore

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Omoyele Sowore has alleged that Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdusalam Abubakar, Aliyu Gusau, Ango Abdulahi are the ones fronting Peter Obi. This was contained in his latest twit on Tweeter.

Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Aliyu Gusau, abubakar Abdusalam and Ango Abdulahi are @PeterObi’s “God fathers” the people that ruined Nigeria are the ones fronting for him. May it never happen that we work with these criminals! #WeCantContinueLikeThis

https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1547693785877950464?s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: