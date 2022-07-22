OCI Foundation Rewards Partner, Dr. Epunam With Mercedes SUV (Photos)

OCI Foundation Rewards Partner, Dr. Epunam With Mercedes SUV*

A non-governmental organisation with a cardinal focus on women’s health and anti-cancer campaign, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation International has awarded one of its national champion and the founder, Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation, Rev. Dr. Austin Epunam with a Mercedes ML 350 SUV.

This is in appreciation for his hard work in actualising the dreams of the group.

The vehicle was presented on behalf of the OCI Foundation by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Rufai, the Foundation’s Networking Manager recently in Abuja, says Charles Okoh E. A. to the OCI Foundation’s President in a statement.

Dr. Epunam in his reaction expressed gratitude to the founder of OCI Foundation, Dr. Chris Ifediora for the gift.

He applauded the harmonious working relationship that exists between his organisation and OCI Foundation.

According to Dr. Epunam, when he received invite to work with OCI Foundation, he did not hesitate because of the special focus the organisation has in promoting the health of women and enhancing their safe delivery during pregnancies.

While expressing his readiness to continue contributing his quota in ensuring that cervical cancer and other related diseases that have challenged women are fought, Dr. Epunam advised young people to be outstanding in what they do, especially through hard work and commitment.

The foundation had earlier in the year assembled women and political leaders, including Mrs. Aisha Buhari along the with wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba and Nollywood stars to witness the flag off of the Arm Our Youths, ArOY anti-cancer health campaign as part of the Foundation’s activities marking the 2022 International Cancer Day.

