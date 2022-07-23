OCI Foundation’s Bill On Anti-Breast & Anti-Cervical Cancer Passes Second Reading

OCI Foundation’s Bill On Including Anti-Breast And Anti- Cervical Cancer Teachings In The Curriculum Of Nigerian Senior Secondary Schools Pass Second Reading

It was a big day for the fight against breast and cervical cancer fights in Nigeria, as an OCI Foundation initiative that seeks to include teachings against breast and cervical cancers into the curriculum of all senior secondary schools in Nigeria, successfully went through Second Reading at the Nigerian National Assembly (NASS).

The Bill is being sponsored by Hon Dr Tanko Sununu (the Chief Sponsor and Chairman, House Committee on Health Care Services) and Hon Prof Julius Ihonvbere (the Co-Sponsor and Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education). It also has the support of the Distinguished Sen Dr Ifeanyi Uba of the Nigerian Senate.

It should be recalled that, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, the Bill scaled through First Reading. It is part of the OCI Foundation’s “Arm Our Youths (ArOY) Anti-Cancer Health Campaign”, a novel initiative targeting youths in *Nigerian Senior Secondary Schools* and the *National Youths Service Corps* (NYSC) scheme, and is designed to change the narrative against breast and cervical cancers in Nigeria. This initiative is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Already, in partnership with Nigeria NYSC, the OCI Foundation is annually delivering the same anti-cancer campaign to hundreds of thousands of Nigerian fresh graduates (youth corps members) in all the 37 NYSC orientation camps in Nigeria (the 36 states plus the FCT).

The ArOY Health Campaign enjoys the *support of the Nigerian First Lady, Her Excellency, Dr Aisha Buhari*, whose NGO, the *FUTURE ASSURED FOUNDATION*, is partnering with the OCI Foundation on the Bill.

Alongside the Nigerian First Lady, other partners to the *ArOY Health Campaign Bill* include the *Nigerian Cancer Society* (NCS), the *Nigerian First Ladies Against Cancer* (FLAC), the *Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation* (SHAHF), the *Federation of International Women Lawyers* (FIDA) and the *Amity Global Network/Alex Reports*.

The Second Reading of this ArOY Campaign Bill brings the OCI Foundation’s dream and commitment to empowering Nigerian youths against breast and cervical cancers in all the senior secondary schools across the country, another step closer to reality.

We look forward to this Bill becoming Law, in due course.

*We Rise, By Lifting Others*

*Charles C. OKOH,

_Executive Assistant to the OCI Foundation’s President_



https://www.statepress.ng/2022/07/oci-foundations-bill-on-including-anti.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related