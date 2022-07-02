Ogbono Soup: Step By Step Pictures

Pics 1 ingredients

Pics 2 boiled the stockfish pomo with little water, onion and crayfish.

Pics 3 added more water and the black fish to boil some more.

Pics 4.. added the ogbono and oil paste to the boiling stock and allowed to cook very well

.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related