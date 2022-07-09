Ogun 2023: Akinlade Emerges PDP Deputy Guber Candidate

Adekunle Akinlade, the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the 2019 election in Ogun State, has emerged deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s election.

Akinlade, after his defection into the PDP on Friday, was announced as the running mate to Hon. Ladi Adebutu, who won the PDP primary election in Ogun State.

While accepting to run on the same ticket with Adebutu, Akinlade said his decision to join the PDP was for the good of Ogun State.

According to him, the decision was not an easy one to take, but the sacrifice must be made.

“It might not be the most popular decision to take, but I believe it is absolutely necessary. Where we have found ourselves today in Ogun State needs that every sensible indigene of this state must be ready to make sacrifice,” Akinlade said.

The former House of Representatives member recalled how Adebutu stood by him when he contested in 2019, saying “We will do everything we can to make sure that this party becomes victorious in 2023.”

Akinlade stressed that “we will work morning, afternoon and night; we will work round the clock. We have done it before under 90 days, now we have seven months to do this (campaign).”

The Ipokia-born politician rallied support for Adebutu when he declared that “I have sat down with everybody. I know my role as the deputy governor. I will stand with you, I will stand by you and I will stand behind you.”

