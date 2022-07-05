Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun Meets Tinubu In Paris (Photo)

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France.

The duo of Tinubu and Abiodun are members of the ruling APC.

Sharing a picture on his social media handles, Abiodun said he spent quality time with Tinubu, the national leader of the APC.

According to him, the two of them had rubbed minds on numerous party and national issues during their meeting.

“Spent quality time with our party leader and Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rub minds on numerous party and National issues,” Abiodun said

