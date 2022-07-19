Ogun State Provides Chairs, Desks For St Kizito High School After Viral Pictures

https://www.nairaland.com/7235208/students-writing-exam-bare-floor

PHOTOS: Ogun Govt Provides Furniture At School Day After Bashing

The Ogun State Government has provided classroom desks at the St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, a day after students were photographed writing their promotion exams on the bare floor.

A lawyer, Festus Ogun, had shared photos of the students on Monday on his social media pages, bashing the government of Dapo Abiodun.

On Tuesday, Ogun shared photos indicating new sets of furniture were delivered to the school.

On the latest development, Ogun said, “Commendably, Ogun State Government has swiftly provided the students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin with chairs. While this intervention is laudable, I respectfully submit that the show of shame could have been avoided in the first place.”



