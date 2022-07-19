Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service @LagosRescue

Oko Oba Fire Situation Report

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak which emergency call was received at 13:45hrs Monday, to Kadara Street, Oko Baba, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

On arrival at the scene it was discovered that make-shift commercial shops of various sizes and patterns used in trading and stocking of woods are well alight on Fire as the crews deployed copious water and chemical foam compound to douse the raging Fire.

Concerted efforts from emergency responders are also called for back up as d shanties Saw Mill Fire spread due to d nature of d combustible substances involved d expanse vast land sweeping through market.

The public should however be rest assured that the Fire has been curtailed from spreading further and poses no threat to life and further damages.

It is on record that no life or injury has been reported as the course of the Fire would be unravel as soon Firefighting is concluded.

Ogabi Olajide

Deputy Head

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

July 18, 2022



