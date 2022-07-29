Okowa Storms Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Inauguration Ceremony (Photos)

Ifeanyi Okowa and Peter Obi are Special Guests at Christian Association of Nigeria Transition Leadership Meeting at the National Christian Church in Abuja.

Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom , former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, President Buhari’s current Secretary General of the Federation Boss Mustapha and President Buhari’s immediate past Secretary General of the Federation Babachir Lawal were all present at the handing over ceremony

Conspicuously missing and not invited were APC Presidential candidate Alhaji Bola Ahamed Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate Alhaji Kashim Shettimma both of the APC



https://churchgist.org/can-invites-obi-and-okowa-to-leadership-transition-meeting/

Note: Genuine Bishops were at the meeting and not the 30 fake upcoming rented Bishops of last week carrying chairs above their heads

