Olamide Baddo Thrills Crowd At Itel’s Campus Tour (Pictures)

With a sincere dedication to giving Nigerian youths a platform to showcase their talent, Africa’s most customer-centric brand, itel, has just concluded a 6-campus tour of Nigerian universities to create awareness among students for its latest big battery flagship devices – itel P38 and P38 Pro.

The campus tour tagged, ‘The 3x Superstar’, was a search to find young talents who could rap, sing, and dance in different schools across Nigeria. These talents were called the 3x Superstars. The 3x Superstar campus tour started in June with a visit to select Nigerian tertiary institutions – Adeyemi College of Education (Ondo), Federal College of Education (FCT Zuba), Kano State College of Education (Kano), Federal Polytechnic (Nasarawa), and Delta State University (Delta). Students auditioned at these universities to participate in the regional contests to find the 3x Superstar and those who emerged as winners were rewarded with brand-new itel P38 smartphones, itel laptops, itel TVs, accessories, and other gifts.

Proudly supported by Google, Sycamore, Acomart Media, with free ice-cream from Fanice and refreshed by Smoov Chapman, the grand finale of the 3x Superstar which held at D’Podium International Event Centre, Lagos, ended on an explosive high with a stunning performance from Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji, itel’s Brand Ambassador. He thrilled the crowd with hit songs from his albums and they sang along word for word. Avid lovers of Olamide, they were.

There were also performances from individual and group contestants who all vied to win itel P38 series smartphones, itel laptops, TVs, and other gifts put together by itel and their partners. Students from Yabatech, UNILAG, LASPOTECH, LASU and FCE(T) Akoka were also very well represented as hundreds turned out to have massive fun on that august and very much welcome July 28th evening.

While addressing the media on the 3x Superstar tour, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa Region 1, highlighted that the competition was to promote the amazing arts culture that is inherent in Nigerians. He reiterated that the competition was to showcase itel as a fun-loving and youth-centric brand while creating awareness for the newly released power and big battery smartphones, itel P38 and P38 Pro which come with 3x faster charging.

He said: “itel has over the years grown to become a smart life brand that understands the needs of young Nigerians. This is one of the ways we show that we care about the youth, even as we continue to provide topnotch smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other products for everyone. We also thank our partners- Google, Fanice, Smoov Chapman, Sycamore, and Acomart Media for being a part of our search for the 3x Superstar across the country. We will continue to provide the best and be the best.”

Oladotun Olakanmi, Growth & Marketing Lead, Sycamore, had this to say about the event: “Our partnership with itel was strategic and productive as it helped to drive first-hand growth and awareness for our newly launched mobile app, Sycamore. The Sycamore app has an exciting feature called ‘Loan Friends’ which enables you to make a loan request from a friend (free or with interest), send scheduled reminders, and automatically collect the loan on the due date. Users can also apply for personal and business loans, invest, and pay for their utility bills on Sycamore. We were able to connect with the app’s target market (Gen Z and Millennials) during the 3x Superstar campus tour and they loved it.”

With the blend of an energetic and fun audience, refreshments from non-alcoholic beverage brand Smoov Chapman, electrifying performances from Olamide Baddo and other Nigerian entertainers in attendance, itel’s The 3x Superstar has certainly gone down in history as an unforgettable event which gave fans of the itel brand and lovers of music and dance an experience to cherish for a long time

