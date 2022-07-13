Olamide Gifts A Fan His Wrist Watch Worth ₦2.5M On Stage (Photo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZSO5YEOajE

Popular Nigerian music star, Olamide, has probably made the dream of a fan come true as the singer gave his apparent die-hard fan his Bay Ice wristwatch which worth millions of naira during a recent concert.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the iconic rap artiste paused his performance after spotting a fan recite the lyrics of all the songs he had performed word for word.

Impressed by the fan, Olamide invited him to the stage, saying the fan should show his talent and if good enough, he might sign him to his record label, YBNL.

Olamide’s record label, YBNL, has produced established music artistes like; Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Kesh, among others.

The elevated fan took to his Twitter account to show off his latest acquisition and thank Olamide for the opportunity and gift.

Moreso, while replying to a friend who asked if he would sell the watch, the lucky fan said, he will never sell it, adding that he was looking for a way to frame the gift.

