‘Once I Turn My Data On, My Phone Network Turns Off’

Hello people, please I really need help, I use an Android phone , Been using it for a while now with no issues, yesterday , I tried turning data on one of my Sims (A Glo sim) and network went off ,but once I switch to the second sim(Mtn) for internet connection network becomes okay again on the Glo sim

I thought the issue was with my sim port ,so I switched the lines , but I still had the same issue on my Glo line even when I moved it to Sim 1

Please who has experienced this before?

How do I resolve this?

