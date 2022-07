https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqLgdl_650Q

One of the Bishop that was caught in the Video claiming to be from the North has been uncovered.

He contested as APC Youth Leader in South East .

His Facebook name is Amb Ugokwe Prince .

Everything about APC is lies and fraudulent.

Nigerians must kick them out

We will never allow deceitive people to rule us

