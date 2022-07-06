Breaking: OPEC Secretary General, Muhammad Barkindo, is Dead

Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead. He died at about 11pm on Tuesday. He was aged 63.

death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, who described his departure as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC and global energy community.

In a statement on his verified twitter handlle, @MKKyari, at 4.32am Weddnesday, the NNPC GMD wrote:”We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/07/06/breaking-opec-secretary-general-muhammad-barkindo-is-dead

