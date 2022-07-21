Opinion: Best Way To Deal With Angry Moments As A Man

Lately I have been seeing husband’s killing there wives & boyfriends killing their girlfriends due anger or infidelity but the truth is Some certain situations is very much preventable it all comes down to mental strength and capacity to turn negative moments to your advantage. Some of the ways of build mental strength is through physical fitness, reading and suffering or rather doing difficult things. It help to control those emotions and keep it to check.

I remember when I confronted my girlfriend for cheating on me I was heart broken but I had to channel my negative thoughts with positive feelings

I walked away straight to the gym and lay the anger on the iron it was a terrible feeling that made me to injure myself came back from the gym channel all my anger in her kpekus aggressively she was shading tears and I didn’t even give a Bleep eventually I broke up for cheating on me it felt really good afterwards.

Ever since then I have learn to channel my anger on iron it helps me to think and cool off and make the best decision.

Note: She has been begging me to accept her back that she has not been able to to forget what I did to her, she has not been able to get over it. It’s a game over cuz I have moved on with another girl life goes on.

