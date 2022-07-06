OPM Pastor Lists Conditions For An Interested Lady To Marry Actor Aguba (Photo)

OPM General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere list conditions on an interested lady for Actor Aguba

The General Overseer of OPM Church Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has listed out various conditions for any lady interested in marrying Veteran Nollywood Actor Aguba.

He stated:

Any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.

Below are the conditions of marriage;

1. You must live with him for ten years after wedding without separation or divorce. Meaning; both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce.

2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you .Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together.

3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after wedding.

4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once in a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peaceful.

For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0gEof9PLVZq89jyMuyfZW72EMoCPfchKWbAPsvYpxd4KMidcHmZbbVHTragtuZi8Al&id=100047296356968

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7213406/ready-marry-kenneth-aguba-nigerian#114460979

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related