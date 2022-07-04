OPM Pastor To Give Homeless Nollywood Actor An Apartment To Stay (Photos)

OPM Pastor Vows to give Homeless Nollywood Actor a house to stay with feeding

Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.

Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him a free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.

But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation.

FEEDING ? No problem.

Is on record that OPM male estates which has been on from the old location to the new location has been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge.

And all the female rescued from the streets, we have feeding since 2016 that is 6 good years free of charge.

So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him.

But I will not be establishing any business for him.

And he can stay in the free of charge at the estate forever.

Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02KW577Eyxe8doxbkc7sCeyptTrr4FR4ZEB8ooWAfr6n9d3RcqVt6pKfLxWey9XG4xl&id=640564470

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7209505/nollywood-actor-aguba-homeless-photos

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related