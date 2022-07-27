Opposition Senators Stage Walkout Over Call For Buhari’s Impeachment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOLG1wGD2XA

Senators from opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout following a call to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed a mild drama that played out during the plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda, had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the security situation in the country and the impeachment of President Buhari.

But Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.



Minority Leader Phillip Aduda, has said the caucus is giving President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address the security crisis in the country failing which they will commence impeachment proceedings against him.



Aduda said during plenary: “At our closed door meeting, we agreed that we will discuss the issue of security at plenary and then ask the president on what to do. We agreed that if he didn’t execute them, we will commence an impeachment notice to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan stopped him. He said: “That notice falls short of what the rule book says. You didn’t cite any part of our rules and I can’t tolerate it. You didn’t consult me. So, I can’t allow it.”

Thereafter, Aduda led a walkout.

