Ordinary Nigerians Should Choose The Right Person To Govern – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, says delegates who sold their votes at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary are regretting their actions.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state, polled 316 votes and was second in the exercise.

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, clinched the ticket after securing over 1,000 votes.

Speaking over the weekend at an event to mark the 60th birthday of Eugene Ogu, general overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, Amaechi said the “ordinary” citizen is the problem of the country.

The former minister said the prayer should be for Nigerians to vote for the right person to govern the country.

“I don’t believe that is the solution to Nigeria’s problem — giving money. I hope you know. I give you N10 million now and when it finishes, what happens? The solution to Nigeria’s problem is that all of you must rise,” he said.

“God should save the ordinary Nigerian, because they are the problem. Those who voted at the APC primary, who are they? The ordinary Nigerian. The small money they got solved their immediate problems.

“Now ‘oh we made a mistake’; ‘we didn’t make a mistake’. We are hearing different things. Pray for the leadership of the country, but also pray that ordinary Nigerians choose the right person to govern.”

He also spoke on the recent concerns raised over the identity of the clerics that attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the APC vice-presidential candidate.

According to the former minister, the persons in questions are Christians.

“Those bishops you saw [Kashim Shettima’s unveiling ceremony], they may not be bishops, but they are Christians,” he said.

https://www.thecable.ng/amaechi-delegates-who-sold-votes-at-apc-presidential-primary-are-regretting/amp

