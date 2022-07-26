Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s Wife Granted Bail. Ex Senate President Denied Bail

A Nigerian senator’s wife accused of plotting to traffic a homeless man into the UK to harvest a kidney for her daughter has been granted bail.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, together with her husband Ike Ekweremadu, 60, allegedly trafficked the 21-year-old to London from the streets of Lagos in order to harvest his organ.

They are accused of plotting to traffic him to transplant his organs to their daughter who suffers from kidney failure.

Ike, a barrister and former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, and Beatrice, an accountant, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a bail hearing.

The husband has been denied bail.

The Common Serjeant of London, judge Richard Marks, said: ‘The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions but I have refused bail to Ike.’

Prosecutors are not appealing the decision, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood said previously that the case involved ‘exploitation and the harvesting of an organ.’



