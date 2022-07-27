Ortom Asks FG To Account For $1bn Security Fund Jointly Contributed By States

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday asked the Federal Government to account for the $1 billion security funds jointly contributed by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency giving the worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking before presiding over the State Security Council meeting in Makurdi, the Governor asked, “What have they done with the $1 billion the Governors Forum gave on behalf of the local governments for security?

“That money is huge. What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission? It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again.

, “The primary responsibility of any responsive government is to ensure the safety of lives and property. The situation where innocent Nigerians are left at the mercy of vicious terrorists is unacceptable. We must not allow this to continue.”

The Governor expressed sadness Nigeria as the giant of Africa had become helpless to tackle its security challenges, saying “it is very painful to see the country where it is today.”

Ortom noted that security issues should be the concern of all, emphasising that it should not be tailored along political lines as protection of lives and property of citizens ought to be prioritized.

While commending the sacrifices of security operatives in the state, he also acknowledged the challenges security officers in the State face in the discharge of their duties.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/insecurity-account-for-1bn-security-fund-jointly-contributed-by-states-ortom-tells-fg/

