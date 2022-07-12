Osinachi’s Husband Didn’t Escape, Says Correctional Service

Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is still in custody, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said on Tuesday.

The Service dismissed reports that Nwachukwu escaped with Boko Haram insurgents and other inmates declared missing when the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre was attacked last Tuesday.

A High Court in Abuja on June 3 remanded Nwachukwu at the Kuje Correctional facility, pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Speaking with The Nation on the alleged escape of Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Umar Abubakar, said there was no iota of truth in the report.

He said:” I was with him in the morning because we had to check out the profiles of escapees again, again and reconcile with those recaptured.

“There was no way high profile inmates would escape because where would they run to, and where would they hide?

“I even asked my FCT Public Relations Officer, Humphrey Chukwuendo when I saw the report that why is it that some people just sit down and concort unverified reports. I think it is time we take steps to address this issue “.

https://thenationonlineng.net/osinachis-husband-didnt-escape-says-correctional-service/

P

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related