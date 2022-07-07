Following Tuesday night’s bomb attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited the facility.

Over 100 terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility, freeing hundreds of inmates, among them fellow terrorists.

The vice president who came in a chopper at about 3:35pm was received by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Baba Alkali, paramilitary service chiefs among other top government officials.

A group of terrorists on Tuesday night attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital with bombs in an apparent move to gain entry into the facility and free some of its members.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/breaking-osinbajo-storms-kuje-prisons/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related