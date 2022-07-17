Osun 2022: Adeleke’s Campaign Team Says Sanwo-Olu Will End Up Like Oyetola

Following the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun governorship election, the campaign team of Senator Ademola Adeleke has said its next focus will be winning the governorship election in Lagos state as well as the 2023 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Sen Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke of the PDP, polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor of the state, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Alhaji Saheed Ajamatase, a chieftain of the PDP in Atakunmosa West and member of Senator Adeleke’s Campaign team said having secured Osun, their train will move to Lagos and join hands with the people to liberate the state from oppressors.

” We are glad the people of Osun have spoken in clear terms with their votes. You can see that this is a clear-cut convincing victory that does not require any rerun. If it goes into re-run, the APC and Oyetola will perform the same fraud they did in 2018″.

” With Osun now secured, our next target will be Lagos state. Given his performance and disconnect from the people, i don’t see how Governor Sanwo-Olu will secure reelection. Infact, i will advise him to start preparing his handover note now for the incoming Governor, Olajide Adediran (Jandor)”.

“Ultimately, we also thank our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the support he gave us in Osun. We are confident that with President Buhari out of 2023, the most popular politician in Nigeria is Atiku and by God’s grace, Nigerians will overwhelmingly elect him as president in 2023”.

https://independent.ng/osun-2022-sanwo-olu-will-end-up-like-oyetola-adelekes-campaign-team/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related