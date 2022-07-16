Osun 2022 Election: PDP’s Adeleke In Early Lead – Daily Independent

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Senator Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), is currently in early lead as results pour in from across polling units in the ongoing Osun Governorship election.

He is closely followed by the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In results released so far sighted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Adeleke put up a strong performance in areas controlled by the APC, especially in Ife and Osogbo.

At a polling unit located around Government House in Osogbo, Adeleke also defeated Oyetola sending jitters down the spine of many APC supporters.

In the governorship election score sheet for Agowande/Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s Office polling unit in Olorunda Local Government prepared by Assistant Polling Officer (APO1), Nwachukwu Henrietta Chidinma, PDP scored 117 votes while APC got 106 votes.

Both candidates however won their respective polling units. The APC polled 545 votes to defeat PDP which had 69 at Oyetola’s polling unit.

In Adeleke’s polling unit at Ede- North, PDP polled 218 votes while APC had 23 votes.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said from results declared so far, the coast is getting clear for Adeleke.

He tweeted “From declared results of #OsunDecides2022, Adeleke looks good. This is what structure does. It helps bring the votes in and secure them, then compare with what INEC declared. PDP may not know how to deliver insults like Obidients, but we know how to deliver results!”

