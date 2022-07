Osun 2022: Governorship Election Monitoring, Live Updates And Results

Today is the D-day to for the Election to elect the Governor for the next 4 years of the State of Osun.

The Election starts by 8:30am today, Saturday 16th July 2022.

15 Political Parties will be featuring Candidates for the Osun 2022 Elections, and all the Candidates are Males

Stay tuned for more updates.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related