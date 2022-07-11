Osun 2022: Gunmen Attack Residence Of Lasun Yusuf (Photos, Video)

THE NATION REPORTERS reports that unknown gunmen have attacked residence of the Osun Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Lasun.

Lasun, in a statement via Twitter on Monday morning, raised alarm that armed men were shooting sporadically in his residence in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of the State.

The gunmen, who attacked the residence of the gubernatorial candidate at about 2am, reportedly shot at the building located at Oke Ima area of the town.

Further checks revealed that the gunmen launched the attack around 2 am.

The distress message by Lasun read; “Just in: gun men in uniforms are presently in my residence shooting sporadically…”

Sources disclosed that the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Yussuff, who is a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was present at the governorship debate organised by Channels Television on Sunday night.

Watch Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ss41Jvtvk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related