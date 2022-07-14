Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuff Says LP Will Surprise Many By Winning The Election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has canvassed for votes for the party’s governorship candidate in the coming Saturday election.

He charged the electorate to vote massively for Hon Lasun Yussuff in the election for productivity and dividends of democracy.

Addressing party supporters in Osogbo on Wednesday at a rally, where he handed over the party’s flag to their candidate, Obi described him as a thoroughly bred politician with the intimidating credentials that would deliver on the aspirations of the people of the state.

He lamented what he described as the precarious situation Nigerians have been subjected to by the dominant political parties in Nigeria adding that it was the right time for Nigerians to set themselves free and vote for a better alternative that can be found in LP.

Obi expressed the need for Nigerians to be shown love and compassion which he said the dominant parties lacked as manifested in the way they treat the youths, the workers and the entire citizens of Nigeria.

On vote-buying, Obi told the Osun electorate to take any money offered to them but vote for the candidates of their choice adding that the money offered was stolen from government covers and therefore belongs to them.

Also speaking, the candidate of the party, Hon. Lasun Yussuff said he is better equipped to govern Osun State because he has what it takes to govern successfully having served as deputy Speaker House of Representatives.

He attributed his choice of Labour Party to his belief in the dignity of labour that liberated him from the shackles of lack and poverty as an investor.

Apparently referring to the statement credited to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu during the party’s mega rally where he allegedly taunt labour, Yussuff said such a statement is unbecoming of someone who wants to become the president of Nigeria.

Lasun boosted that LP will spring up surprise by winning the governorship election in Osun State.

He promised to provide better health facilities,create jobs, gives loan to women for Empowerment adding that women will be inclusive in his government.

Lasun who said a presidential candidate of a party said labourers will die disclosed that such person is not fit to govern Nigeria and he is not a true son of oduduwa.

He called on the people to come out and vote for him saying their future lies in the hands of Labour Party for a better Nigeria.

http://citymirrornews.com/news/2022/13/osun-2022-outcome-of-saturdays-gubernatorial-election-will-shock-many-labour-candidate-lasun-yussuf/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related