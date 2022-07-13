Osun 2022: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord

Candidates from all political parties contesting in the July 16 Osun State Governorship election have signed a peace accord.

This is coming barely three days to the gubernatorial election.

The Convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said violence is a fundamental threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He, however, charged the aspirants and politicians to see the signing of the peace accord as a symbolic commitment to democracy adding that Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu appealed to all political parties, candidates and other actors to play their part in supporting the Peace Accord. It is not enough to simply sign the Peace Accord.

He said, “What is more important is to abide by its letter and spirit.

This is the best way to show your commitment to the implementation of the Peace Accord and your appreciation of the work of the Peace Committee.

In the same vein, the DIG Johnson Babatunde who represented Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, also appealed to political actors to play by the rule of the game.

He further charged parents to warn their wards not to allow themselves be used as thugs by politicians.

“We will not rest until the vote buyers and sellers are taken off our streets. Security is our collective responsibility, ” he said.

In his words, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, said “Power belongs to the people, you can only try your best. We appeal to all our political actors to follow the rules of the game as we look forward to a peaceful election come this Saturday 16th July 2022.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/13/osun-2022-oyetola-adeleke-others-sign-peace-accord/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1657721819

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related