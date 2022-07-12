Osun 2022: PDP Accuses APC Of Importing Thugs

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over the alleged influx of armed men and women whose sole goal is to disrupt peaceful conduct of the coming Saturday gubernatorial election.

PDP in a statement signed by its by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, and made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, on Monday called on the security agencies to stop any attempt by the suspected hoodlums to disrupt the polls.

“We are in possession of reliable reports of political thugs mobilised by the All Progressive Congress (APC) now arriving various parts of Osun state.

“In a countdown to the election day on Saturday, Osun state is witnessing influx of armed men and women whose sole goal is to violently disrupt peaceful conduct of the election.

It is already in public domain that thugs imported from Lagos are already lodged at various hotels in Osun state including Blue Petals Hotels very close to the seat of government at Abere.

“We have reports that such daredevil hands have been deployed to various zones including Iwo zone where a PDP party agent was shot at and Osogbo axis where the residence of the governorship candidate of Labour Party was attacked. The increasing number of attacks and the unchecked activities of thugs across the state pose serious danger to the peaceful conduct of Saturday elections.

“We particularly charge the newly deployed Police Election Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General’s of Police posted to Osun state to take judicious note and urgently act to arrest the situation.

“The security agencies should not wait until citizens resort to self help before the menace of party thugs is nipped in the bud.

“We repeat the call of our governorship candidate for an urgent review of security architecture for the election. We call on the security agencies to conduct security audit and mapping of the state before Saturday elections.

“If various appeals from well meaning stakeholders are not acted upon, the authorities should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Osun state.

Reacting, All Progressives Congress, APC, state campaign council spokesperson, Sunday Akere described the allegation from the PDP as laughable and a sign of a party that anticipate failure.

He added that the APC is not known for violence, rather it is renowned for organising proper election and wooing resident to come out en masse to votes for its candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and does not engage in frivolities like engaging in thuggery.

“We are focus on the goal, which is winning Saturday poll by mobilising resident to throng voting units and cast their votes consciously for Governor Oyetola. We can’t engaged the PDP is a mud fight”, he said.

http://citymirrornews.com/news/2022/11/osun-2022-pdp-raises-alarm-over-alleged-importation-of-thugs-by-apc/

