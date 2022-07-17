Osun: Atiku, Saraki, PDP Governors Congratulate Ademola Adeleke

Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible. Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people. -AA



Atiku Abubakar

Again, my heartfelt congratulations go out to my dear friend, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, who understood the lessons from 2018 and worked to build stronger coalitions across the state and the nation. You have demonstrated that you are truly the leader that Osun needs at this crucial time.

I pray that Almighty Allah blesses the incoming Governor of Osun State, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, the great people of Osun, and the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Osun 2022: Obaseki congratulates Sen. Adeleke on guber victory

I congratulate the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

The people of Osun State have made their choice through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.

We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the electoral reforms which started in the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election. These reforms have ensured a peaceful, fair and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.

As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win.



His Excellency,

Godwin Obaseki

Governor, Edo State

On behalf of the people and government of Bauchi State, I wish my colleague and brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, a hearty congratulations on successfully retrieving his mandate to serve the great people of Osun State. You are the people’s choice. Congratulations to the PDP and all stakeholders who worked day and night to make this possible. Power to The People! #OsunDecides



Bala Mohammed (Governor of Bauchi State)

On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I congratulate the Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke and the people of Osun State on this victory. It’s great to have a second PDP flag flying in the southwest.

Truly, power resides with the people.



Seyi Makinde (Governor of Oyo State)

I congratulate the people of Osun State and my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate for a decisive victory at yesterday’s polls.

Senator Adeleke’s victory has shown the entire country that the PDP is ready, willing, and able to rescue Nigeria in 2023. It not only sets the momentum for the future, but it also highlights the need for unity within our ranks.

This is why, as we prepare for the arduous task ahead, I pray that our party can sustain this drive into next year, as we work to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

Congratulations to the people of Osun! Congratulations to my brother, Senator Adeleke! Congratulations to our great party, the PDP!



Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (Governor of Delta State)

The good people of Osun State have spoken loud & clear that politics is local. I want to congratulate my brother, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1 on his victory. The @OfficialPDPNig family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E @atiku is coming.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Governor of Sokoto State)

Congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor-Elect

I heartily congratulate my dear brother and friend, the man always beaming with smiles, Senator Ademola Adeleke, now a ‘dancing Governor’ for his overwhelming victory and declaration as Governor-Elect of the State of Osun.

This victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is so reassuring and a positive sign for a new Nigeria.

I congratulate the people of Osun State for turning out to cast and defend their votes.

I wish to appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the different electoral officers and security agencies for ensuring we have a largely peaceful election across the 30 Local Government Areas.

As Chairman of the PDP Osun Gubernatorial National Campaign Council, and with the support of our party leadership, I feel very happy that we all worked collectively to deliver this election to our party.

Thank you Governor Godwin Obaseki

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Imole de! Light has truly come to Osun State.

Once again, congratulations all.

~ SDD



Douye Diri (Governor of Bayelsa State)

