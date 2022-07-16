Osun Election 2022: Police Intercept Thugs With Locally Made Guns And Charms (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff-prqUX4cc

Police intercept political thugs with locally made guns and charms at Ogbonarugbo Ward 8 Unit 7, Ilesa.

